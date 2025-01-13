Türkiye's first flying-wing, deep-strike unmanned aerial vehicle has successfully performed its first in-flight weapons test using an internal weapons bay, its developer said on Monday.

The Anka-3, equipped with an internally mounted guided munition, took to the skies and executed the test firing at an altitude of 20,000 feet while cruising at a speed of approximately 350 kph (217.48 mph), the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) said on social media platform X.

A video shared by TAI showed the hatch of Anka-3’s internal weapon bay opening before launching the TOLUN guided munition, developed by Aselsan, Türkiye’s leading defense electronics company.

The integration of an internal weapons bay is seen as a crucial enhancement that is said to reduce the radar cross-section of the aircraft, making it less detectable to enemy radar systems.

The aerial vehicle is the third member of TAI's Anka drone family and boasts several advantages, including low radar visibility and high speed, thanks to its jet engine and substantial payload capacity.

The drone performed its maiden flight in late 2023 before making its public debut at Türkiye's premier technology and aviation event, Teknofest, in October last year.

The Anka-3 will be capable of performing different missions, such as reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence, with air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition and radar systems.

It features similar avionic architecture and ground control stations to that of TAI’s Anka and Anka-2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles.

It has neither horizontal nor vertical tails, a design that officials say will enable it to operate covertly without detection. It will also feature a high-speed transfer capability, allowing quick deployment to remote areas.

The Anka-3 is expected to be capable of flying at a service altitude of up to 40,000 feet and withstand flight for up to 10 hours at 30,000 feet.

It will have a maximum takeoff weight of 6,500 kilograms and a practical payload capacity of 1,200 kilograms.