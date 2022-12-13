Türkiye's latest drone or uncrewed fighter jet will take the country's defense industry to new heights, according to its manufacturer Baykar.

Speaking to Türkiye Innovation Week, organized by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) in Istanbul, Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said the National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System (MIUS), named Kızılelma (Red Apple), with low detectability and hypersonic speed, is a very critical and strategic project.

He said that the dependence on foreign countries in the defense sector is a problem, adding that technologies such as Kızılelma will ensure self-reliance.

He further said the project is a private project developed with support from Baykar's export revenue.

The fast drone fighter jet Kızılelma represents a significant expansion of capabilities for slow-moving reconnaissance and missile-carrying drones.

It will be capable of taking off from and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers, including Türkiye's flagship-to-be amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu.

The company said that the autonomously maneuvering Kızılelma will be capable of operating in tandem with piloted aircraft and may carry air-to-air missiles.

The uncrewed fighter jet is projected to conduct a multitude of military actions, such as strategic offensives, close air support (CAS), missile offensives, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) and destruction of enemy air defenses (DEAD).

It is projected to be capable of flying for five hours and reaching speeds of up to 800 kph (500 mph or Mach 0.64).