Türkiye’s high-tech exports totaled $9.9 billion in 2025, with aerospace vehicles accounting for $4 billion of it and standing out in the category, according to a report on Monday citing data from the country’s statistical bureau.

Turkish high-tech exports were steadily rising from 2021 onward, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report based on Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

Sales in the high-technology category were at $6.4 billion in 2021, $7.4 billion in 2022 and rose further to $9.1 billion in 2023. After a brief slip to $8.8 billion in 2024, they again picked up, reaching $9.9 billion in 2025. This marked a 53.7% surge compared to 2021.

Moreover, the "aircraft and spacecraft manufacturing" subcategory was seen as the largest export item among high-tech exports last year, accounting for a little over $4 billion, the data showed.

Aerospace exports were followed by "the manufacturing of computers, electronics, and optical products" with $3.3 billion and "basic pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical supplies" with $2.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s medium-high-tech exports surged 10.6% year-over-year in 2025, exceeding $102 billion, according to TurkStat.

Motor vehicles accounted for the highest among these medium-high-tech exports, making up $38.9 billion, followed by electrical equipment manufacturing with $19.8 billion, "machinery and equipment not classified elsewhere" with $18.57 million, and chemicals and chemical products with $18.54 million.

In total, Türkiye’s medium-high and high-tech exports reached the volume of $112 billion in 2025. Manufacturing industry exports accounted for 43.5% of the total, rising from 36.4% in 2021, 36.9% in 2022, 40.3% in 2023 and 41% in 2024.