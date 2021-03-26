With Turkey’s artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted Easy Export Platform, exporting companies and potential customers will bring together free of charge and without intermediaries, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Friday.

Speaking at the Easy Export Platform 2.0 launch meeting held at the Presidency's Dolmabahçe Office in Istanbul, Pekcan said that economies need to invest in innovation-based growth to remain competitive.

Explaining that they use all the possibilities of the technology and digital worlds to increase exports and show great sensitivity to the development of the export infrastructure on the axis of digitalization, Pekcan stated that one of these development areas is "using the data correctly."

“While using the data, it is very important to be able to make the right decisions by benefitting from the most up-to-date analysis methods and to present the information revealed by the data to the service of all our entrepreneurs in a user-friendly way.”

The Ministry continues to work in this direction, Pekcan said, noting: “The Easy Export Platform enables our small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives and entrepreneurs to access all the information they need via a single platform, in the most up-to-date form and the large-scale data provided with machine learning algorithms. It makes a significant contribution to our country's export vision.”

Pekcan emphasized that in parallel with the economic reforms announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Easy Export Platform, which is offered to exporters and entrepreneurs with export targets, will increase the country's exports and accelerate the growth of the country based on investments, employment, production and exports.

The Easy Export Platform started to serve on Aug. 28, 2020, Pekcan said, informing that it has reached more than 107,000 anonymous and 14,000 registered users so far and has become the number one information source of exporters, with more than 22,000 inquiries made to the Smart Export Robot, based on big data. She explained that the AI system offers user-specific market suggestions.

The trade minister further commented that the platform was dubbed as one of the best practices in the field of AI by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and that it is the most advanced export support platform developed with public resources globally.