Amazon has a long-term growth strategy in Turkey and plans to expand its operations, Amazon Turkey Country Manager Richard Marriott said Monday.

"Just like our growth in the EU, we have a long-term strategy for Turkey as well. Our plan is to provide a great service to our customers, continue increasing selection and availability, and offer fast and reliable delivery options," the executive told Anadolu Agency (AA).

As the company launched its online grocery store in Turkey last week, Marriott said: "We offer Turkish customers an ever-growing selection of products with good prices, reliable delivery and best-in-class customer service."

He noted that the company will expand its product line with non-fresh groceries as the next step towards its goal of providing "a seamless supermarket journey" to its customers.

Amazon aims to support its customers as much as possible, providing them with what they need, Marriott stressed.

"Whether it's shopping from the largest selection available or having home essentials including food and beverages, we are working tirelessly at Amazon.com.tr to answer the needs of our customers," he added.

Stressing that e-commerce and online shopping was doing well in Turkey even before the pandemic, Marriott said the acceleration in the change in consumer habits led Amazon Turkey to provide a wider selection of products.

Customers across Turkey have been able to shop for a wide variety of products from local Turkish brands as well as international brands through Amazon.com.tr since September 2018.