Türkiye's annual inflation rate edged up to 32.37% in April, quickening from 30.9% in March and exceeding economists' expectations, official data showed on Monday.

Monthly, consumer prices climbed 4.18%, accelerating from 1.9% in March, driven mainly by increases in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

In a Reuters poll, monthly inflation was forecast to be 3.28%, with the annual rate seen at 31.25%, as the Iran war drives a sharp rise in fuel prices and expectations of a slower-than-anticipated disinflation trend.

The biggest monthly price rises in April were shown by the clothing and footwear sector, with 8.94% inflation, and the housing sector at 7.99%, while key transport sector prices were up 4.29% and food and drinks sector prices were up 3.7%.

The data also showed the domestic producer index rose 3.17% month-on-month in April for an annual increase of 28.59%.

The central bank flagged rising inflation risks in its monetary policy committee statement last month, when it kept main interest rates steady, saying it was closely monitoring fallout from the Iran war and potential second-round effects.