The largest social housing initiative in the history of the Turkish republic, dubbed the “Housing Project of the Century,” will begin accepting applications on Monday, media reports said on Sunday.

Under the program, 500,000 homes are planned to be built across 81 provinces of Türkiye.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), the project aims to provide low-income citizens with the opportunity to own homes under favorable conditions. By increasing housing supply nationwide and helping stabilize rental prices, the project will enable 500,000 citizens across 81 provinces to become homeowners.

Applications, planned based on cities’ housing demand, population density, and economic structure, will start on Monday and continue until Dec. 19, the report said.

To avoid congestion during the application process, a phased system based on the last digit of the ID number will be applied, as in previous campaigns.

Applications can also be submitted through the e-Government panel or via Ziraat Bank, Halk Bank, and Emlak Katılım Bank branches.

Applications via e-Government will close on Dec. 18, while branch applications will close on December 19. Families of martyrs and those disabled due to terrorism, war, or duty can apply through branches only, without paying an application fee.

The homes will be designed as two-bedroom and one-bedroom units, with horizontal architecture compatible with traditional city textures.

Special quotas will be allocated for martyr families, veterans, disabled people, retirees, young citizens, and families with three or more children.

Eligibility critiera include age above 18, those who have been citizens of the Republic of Türkiye for at least 10 years, and do not own have homes registered to themselves, their spouse or their children.