U.S. President Donald Trump proclaimed during a marathon State of the Union on Tuesday that "we're winning so much," arguing that his policies have fueled an economic boom at home and imposed a new world order abroad in hopes it can counter his sliding approval ratings.

Trump's main objective was convincing increasingly wary Americans that the economy is stronger than many believe, and that they should vote for more of the same by backing Republicans during November's midterm elections.

In all, Trump spoke for a record 108 minutes, breaking – by eight minutes – the previous time mark from his address before a joint session of Congress last year.

Heeding calls from Republican lawmakers worried they could lose their congressional majority later this year, Trump spent the first hour of his televised speech focused on the economy, saying he had slowed inflation, driven the stock ⁠market to record heights, signed sweeping tax cuts and lowered drug prices.

But it was unclear whether ⁠his rosy assessment would assuage Americans' anger about the cost of living. Trump sought to blame his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, for high prices, but opinion polls show voters hold Trump responsible for not doing more to ease an affordability crisis after he campaigned relentlessly on the issue.

"Our nation is back – bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before," Trump said ​after taking the stage to cheers of "USA, USA" from fellow Republicans in Congress, with dozens of empty seats on the Democratic side a ​reminder that ⁠many lawmakers skipped the speech for anti-Trump rallies outside.

Fraught moment

The annual speech to Congress came at a fraught moment for Trump's presidency, with polls showing a majority of Americans have soured on his performance, anxieties rising over Iran and his signature tariff policy foundering after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down most of his import taxes.

For much of the speech, Trump was uncharacteristically disciplined, mostly appearing to stick to his prepared remarks and eschewing his usual stream-of-consciousness digressions. But he flashed his combative side while discussing his immigration crackdown, exchanging shouted insults with several Democratic lawmakers.

"Our country is winning again. In fact, we're winning so much that we really don't know what to do about it. People are asking me, 'Please, please, please, Mister President, we're winning too much. We can't take it anymore,'" Trump said.

The president championed his immigration crackdowns and his push to preserve widespread tariffs that the Supreme Court just struck down. He drew applause only from Democrats while describing the high court's decision, which he called "an unfortunate ruling."

Trump vowed to plow ahead, using "alternative" laws to impose the taxes on imports and telling lawmakers, "Congressional action will not be necessary." Trump argued that the tariffs are paid by foreign countries, despite evidence that the costs are borne by American consumers and businesses. "It's saving our country," he said.

The only Supreme Court justices attending were Chief Justice John Roberts, as well as Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan. Trump greeted them personally before the speech, despite last week slamming Coney Barrett – who he appointed to the high court in his first term – for siding with the majority against his tariffs.

Democrats also stood for Trump vowing to halt insider trading by members of Congress. But Rep. Mark Takano, a California Democrat, yelled, "How about you first!" Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, called out, "You're the most corrupt president!"

When some heckling continued, Trump proclaimed, "You should be ashamed of yourselves." Later, he pointed at Democrats and proclaimed, "These people are crazy."

Cost of living

Trump didn't dwell on efforts to lower the cost of living – despite polling showing that his handling of the economy and kitchen-table issues has increasingly become a liability. Such concerns about the high costs of living helped propel Democratic wins around the country on Election Day last November.

There also are persistent fears that tariffs stoking higher prices could eventually hurt the economy and job creation.

While Trump said inflation is "plummeting," prices for groceries, housing, insurance and utilities remain significantly higher than they were a few years ago. New data released on Friday showed the economy slowed more than expected last quarter while ⁠inflation accelerated.

It is potentially politically perilous ahead of November elections that could deliver congressional wins to Democrats, just as 2018's blue wave created a strong check to his administration during his first term.

A ⁠Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 36% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the economy. Democrats hope to seize control of both houses of Congress from Republicans in November when all 435 seats are on the ballot for the House of Representatives and about a third of the 100 seats in the Senate.

On Tuesday, Trump blamed his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, along with Democratic lawmakers in the chamber, saying they were responsible for rising prices and health care costs, two issues his political opponents have repeatedly raised against him.

"You caused that problem," Trump said of affordability concerns. He added a moment later, "They knew their statements were a dirty, rotten lie."

Trump also said he'd press tech companies involved in artificial intelligence to pay higher electricity rates in areas where their data centers are located. Such data centers tend to use large volumes of electricity, potentially increasing the cost of power to other consumers in the area.

Another notable off-script moment came as Trump was referencing prescription drug prices, saying, "So in my first year of the second term – should be my third term – but strange things happen," prompting at least one chant in the chamber of "Four more years!"

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat whose decisive victory in November was an early midterm warning sign for Republicans, delivered her party's official response, criticizing Trump for abandoning struggling Americans.

"Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family?" she said. "We all know the answer is no."

Spanberger slammed the president's aggressive immigration policies, his widespread cuts to the federal government and his tariffs.

"Even though the Supreme Court struck these tariffs down four days ago, the damage to us, the American people, has already been done. Meanwhile, the president is planning for new tariffs," she said. "Another massive tax hike on you and your family."