U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been floated as a potential successor to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, a report said on Tuesday.

The report by Bloomberg News cited sources familiar with the matter, a claim the White House immediately denied.

Bessent joins a small list of Fed chair candidates that has included Kevin Warsh, a former Fed official whom President Donald Trump previously interviewed for Treasury secretary, Bloomberg added.

A White House official dismissed the report as false.

Trump said on Friday he would name a successor to Powell very soon. Bloomberg, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter, reported that formal interviews for the job have not begun.

Bessent is leading Trump's sweeping global trade overhaul and has a hand in pushing for changes to taxes and regulations.