The landmark wartime Black Sea grain deal will no longer be operational unless a U.N. agreement to overcome obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports is fulfilled, Moscow warned Monday.

"If everything remains as it is, and apparently it will, then it will be necessary to proceed from the fact that it (the deal) is no longer functioning," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a visit to Nairobi.

Russia made the same threat and demands in March. Moscow then agreed this month to renew for 60 days the Black Sea export pact – initially brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye last July with Russia and Ukraine try to ease a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The deal allows the safe wartime export of foodstuff, mainly grain, from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. A simultaneous agreement required the United Nations to help Russia overcome any obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports for three years.

Lavrov said that the agreement was not being fulfilled "at all."

Moscow has reluctantly agreed to extend the grain deal until July 17 but said more progress had to be made to advance its own interests.

Lavrov said that less than 3% of the grain exported under the deal had reached the world's poorest countries.

Since March, Russia appears to have prioritized two specific demands: Restarting a pipeline to transport Russian ammonia to the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Pivdennyi for export to global markets; and reconnecting Russia's agricultural bank, known as Rosselkhozbank, to the SWIFT international payment network.

Rosselkhozbank was cut off from SWIFT by the European Union in June over Russia's invasion. An EU spokesperson has said the bloc is not considering the reinstatement of Russian banks.

Meanwhile, Lavrov's remarks followed Russia's heavy air strikes early on Monday that also caused a fire at the port of Odessa, one of the facilities covered by the grain deal and vital for shipping agricultural products abroad

Ukraine's military said the attack on the port had damaged infrastructure but did not specify whether the damage threatened grain exports.

"A fire broke out in the port infrastructure of Odesa as a result of the hit. It was quickly extinguished. Information on the extent of the damage is being updated," the military's southern command said on Facebook.