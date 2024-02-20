A savvy young Briton has moved to an all-inclusive five-star resort in Türkiye, claiming that the cost of living there is lower compared to his expenses back home in the U.K., according to a report from British media on Tuesday.

Josh Kerr, 24, will spend 28 days living at the five-star Port River Hotel and Spa in Turkish tourist hot spot Antalya on a trip that would cost him 944 pounds ($1,188) compared to the 950 pounds he pays monthly for rent and bills for his flat in Manchester.

What's more, this price includes his return flights, drinks and meals at the hotel, and access to its five swimming pools in 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) sunshine.

The hotel also boasts several bars and restaurants, a spa, and an entertainment area and is only 300 meters (984.25 feet) from the beach, which is popular for snorkeling and windsurfing.

Kerr announced his relocation through a TikTok video: "I'm not being funny, but I pay 950 pounds for my rent, bills, and council tax. Here, you get breakfast, lunch, evening meals, drinks, snacks and a gaff. What are we doing in England?"

His video went viral, racking up more than a million views in 24 hours, according to a report from Daily Mail.

The report said that Kerr had already checked in at a hotel he was staying at on Saturday, located on the beach in Antalya and that he spent the weekend exploring the area, including the nearby city of Side – which he described as a "beautiful" place "surrounded by ancient ruins."

"I can't believe I'm actually doing it," Kerr told MailOnline Travel.

Comparing Manchester to life at the hotel so far, he added, "Everyone is much happier here. I guess it's because they're all on holiday."

Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya emerged as the second-most visited location by foreigners in Türkiye in 2023, welcoming nearly 15.7 million tourists throughout the year, according to the data from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism, thus beating the pre-pandemic levels in the number of visits.

Popular for its pristine beaches, warm climate, and rich culture, it attracts tourists from all around the world. Last year, along with notable figures in visitors from Russia and Germany, who spearheaded the list, Antalya also proved to be a significant attraction for tourists from the U.K. as it welcomed 1.32 million Brits, a 14.85% increase from 2022.

A recent report by BBC Travel, which evaluated increasing figures in tourists visiting Istanbul and Antalya, referred to Antalya as a "city tucked in Turkish Riviera," with "mild winters, sizzling summers and 300 days of sunshine."