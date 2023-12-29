Türkiye’s central bank on Friday said it seeks to maintain a reserve "buildup strategy" in 2024 to continue an upward trend in its international foreign currency reserves, adding that a floating exchange rate regime would continue.

In its annual monetary policy report, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said it aims to increase the share of Turkish lira deposits to 50% in the banking system and to sustain the fall in the foreign exchange-protected deposit scheme in the new year.

The monetary authority said although it will continue to conduct swaps with banks, it plans to gradually reduce the amount of such transactions next year.

The central bank also said the open market operations portfolio size will be TL 200 billion ($6.77 billion) for 2024, adding that it will continue to implement quantitative tightening and take steps for the simplification process.

It said it was maintaining its long-held medium-term inflation target of 5% and repeated that it had no foreign exchange target level and would not buy or sell hard currencies to direct the lira.

The bank said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would convene 12 times in 2024, and that the bank would continue to use liquidity management instruments to ensure the efficiency of the monetary transmission mechanism.