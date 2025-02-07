Türkiye's central bank revised its year-end inflation forecast on Friday and its governor stressed the monetary authority is "not on autopilot mode" after two straight interest rate cuts, given decisions are made based on data.

The forecast revision to 24% from 21% previously came as both inflation and interest rates head lower and authorities predict the coming end of years of price turmoil.

Presenting the bank's quarterly inflation report in Istanbul, Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Fatih Karahan said the bank left its end-2026 forecast unchanged at 12%, while its forecast for end-2027 inflation was 8%.

The bank's inflation battle began in June 2023 when it launched a series of aggressive rate hikes totaling 4,150 basis points up to 50% in March 2024 in an abrupt shift to more conventional policymaking after years of low rates aimed at stoking growth.

After two months of rate cuts, the benchmark one-week repo rate now stands at 45% and is expected to fall to 30% by the end of the year.

In January, monthly inflation climbed more than expected to 5.03% due to a minimum wage hike and several new-year price revisions, while annual inflation fell to 42.12%, data showed on Monday.

Annual inflation had peaked above 75% in May last year.