China announced Monday it added MP Materials, USA Rare Earth, as well as eight ​other U.S. entities, which it claimed are linked to the U.S. military, to its export control list in ⁠retaliation for Washington placing several ⁠Chinese companies under restrictions this month.

Aveox, a motor manufacturer for mission-critical applications, was also among those placed on the list, ​which halts Chinese dual-use exports to the companies.

Pentagon-backed ​MP Materials, ⁠which operates the only active rare earth mine in the U.S., and USA Rare Earth are both involved in the mine-to-magnet supply chain.

The three U.S. companies were not available for comment outside of business hours.

The measures are a response to the "U.S. government's malicious practice" and were taken to safeguard national security and interests, as well as to fulfil international obligations such as non-proliferation, China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Organizations and individuals in any country or ⁠region ⁠are prohibited from transferring or supplying dual-use items originating in China to those entities," it said, adding that export activities should be stopped immediately.

The move amounts to a full ban on dual-use exports to the named firms, tightening rules that previously only required export licences.

Analysts said, however, that China's actions were a largely symbolic response to the Pentagon's 1260H list of Chinese tech companies it believes ⁠to be aiding the Chinese military. The list was updated this month to include e-commerce giant Alibaba, internet search provider Baidu, and automakers BYD and NIO.

"Most of ​the companies are U.S. defense industry players, or they have close connections ​with the U.S. government... Those companies are not going to do business in China, so the impact will be quite ⁠symbolic," ‌said George ‌Chen, partner for Greater China at the Asia ⁠Group, a geopolitical advisory firm.

"Beijing's move ‌today is a proportional response to the Department of War's 1260H list."

In a separate ​notice, China's finance ministry ⁠said it has decided to take measures against 46 ⁠U.S. companies. Chinese buyers are now barred from procuring any products ⁠manufactured by them, though ​U.S.-funded enterprises operating in China can still do so.