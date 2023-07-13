China aims to expand the scope of foreign investment and improve foreign investment incentive services, according to Liu Shaobin, Chinese ambassador to Türkiye.

He expressed China's keen interest in developing trade relations with Türkiye.

Shaobin made these remarks during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) promotion meeting held in Istanbul. The fair is scheduled in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

The meeting focused on presenting the benefits for companies intending to participate in business relations with China, highlighting the steps taken by the Chinese government in recent years to support trade liberalization, economic globalization and the active opening of its market to the world.

The Istanbul event was attended by Shaobin, along with Ning Feng, president of the National Convention and Exhibition Center Shangai; the president of Bank of China Türkiye, Gao Xiaoming; the chairperson of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) Türkiye-China Business Council, Korhan Kurdoğlu and Jak Eskinazi, the chairperson at the Aegean Exporters' Association (EİB).

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Shaobin emphasized that "mixing economic and commercial issues with politics will only distort the global economy and increase the cost of global trade. We are completely against this."

Shaobin also drew attention to the global development initiative, global security initiative and global civilization initiative put forth by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He stated that these initiatives clearly show "China will bring development instead of turmoil to the world."

He also highlighted the potential of bilateral trade between Türkiye and China, stating that the trade had stabilized in recent years.

Currently, China is Türkiye's third-largest trading partner in the world and the largest in Asia. Shaobin acknowledged the great potential of this bilateral trade but pointed out an imbalance in the trade structure. In 2021, Türkiye's exports to China reached $3.7 billion, while Türkiye received $32.2 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Shaobin explained that commercial relationships between the two countries could be further developed and expressed China's expectation of seeing more high-quality Turkish goods in its market.

He mentioned wanting to expand cooperation, stating: "We, as China, want to see dairy products, poultry products and seafood from Türkiye on Chinese tables. We can further expand the field of cooperation between the two parties."

Kurdoğlu, meanwhile, speaking on behalf of Turkish companies from the private sector, recognized the CIIE as a platform to showcase their products and services in China, the world's largest consumer market. He urged companies to evaluate the opportunities and participate in the Shanghai expo.

Eskinazi, emphasizing the importance that the exporters union attaches to the fair, described it as prestigious. "We, as the EIB, are participating in this fair on behalf of Türkiye. I think this is our fifth national participation. Since we have an exporter union, we are working hard on how we can sell products to the market, how we can promote it, how we can stay there," he said.

Eskinazi emphasized that the expo offers opportunities for technology and product visibility from many countries. He expressed high expectations from the fair and mentioned the initiatives being taken by participating companies.

Regarding the trade deficit between the two countries, Eskinazi discussed the need for official framework agreements between Beijing and Ankara. He emphasized the importance of recognizing analysis documents and food products for Turkish food products to enter the Chinese market. He called for action from both countries' Ministries of Agriculture and Food to expedite the progress.

Eskinazi highlighted the interest of companies from various sectors in the CIIE and mentioned the significant developments in sectors such as renewable energy, wind and solar energy, as well as software companies. He suggested that these sectors can serve as an example of Türkiye's potential and be showcased in China.