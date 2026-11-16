The prospect of tighter U.S. restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips is likely to dominate talks when President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Shenzhen this week, analysts say, although the two leaders could make progress on cooperation over AI safety.

The meeting on Thursday comes days after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, who starred at the U.S.-China summit in Busan a year ​ago promoting chip sales, resigned following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese ​spy.

The ⁠scandal has spurred a push by U.S. lawmakers to tighten China's access to advanced AI chips, a move analysts said Beijing would be bracing for.

"President Xi may not name or mention Jensen Huang, but I'm pretty sure export controls will be high on the agenda when he meets Trump," said George Chen, chair of digital practice at The Asia Group, a consultancy.

The Chinese government's key concern, he said, was not just technology controls but whether the U.S. would seek to contain China's broader technological and economic rise.

"If we are moving from strategic stability to strategic containment, that's a big shift and that's what Beijing is watching," Chen said.

Potential co-op on AI risks

Despite their rivalry, Washington and Beijing have been exploring the prospect of cooperation on the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

Three people briefed on preparations for the talks said the two sides had planned ⁠further ⁠AI discussions around the Shenzhen summit to cover safeguards against the misuse of the technology.

A proposed emergency mechanism to notify each other of serious AI incidents, discussed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in September, has yet to become operational, according to several people familiar with the discussions.

They did not say what exactly is delaying the setup of the safety mechanism.

The mechanism is intended to help prevent AI-related incidents or misunderstandings from escalating into national security crises. Communication has so far relied largely on direct contacts between senior officials, the people said.

Bessent said in New York last week that both sides would discuss communication protocols for AI safety incidents at ⁠the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) AI talks and expected to exchange best practices for testing advanced models.

"Right now, I don't think it's in the interest of either side to let the potential export control squeeze sour the leaders' summit," said Bo Zhengyuan, Shanghai-based partner at research consultancy Plenum.

China aims for practical steps on AI

The U.S. and China will not announce any further progress on the Board of Trade initiative, agreed at the ​Trump-Xi summit in Washington in September, to lower reciprocal tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods, a senior U.S. administration official said.

China has identified AI and the digital economy as priorities for the APEC forum in Shenzhen, with ⁠Foreign Ministry spokesperson ‌Mao Ning saying ‌Beijing hoped leaders would reach practical agreements in both areas.

Trump is ‌not bringing a formal business delegation, according to the administration official. Elon Musk is the main chief executive traveling with Trump, while other corporate leaders were ​attending at China's invitation, the official said.

A ⁠person familiar with corporate preparations said Musk, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach and FedEx CEO ⁠Raj Subramaniam were expected to attend the summit dinner.

Chinese ​organizers said more than 2,000 political and business leaders were expected at the APEC CEO Summit on Nov. 17-18, including representatives from 115 Fortune Global 500 companies.