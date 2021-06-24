Turkey’s sectoral confidence index improved on a monthly basis in June, according to data the country’s statistical authority, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), showed Thursday.

Among all sub-indices, the services sector index posted the largest rise with 6.2% to 108.5 this month thanks to the easing of lockdown restrictions after mid-May as coronavirus cases and fatalities continue to ebb nationwide.

The retail trade confidence index climbed 4.8% month-on-month to 105.7, mainly driven by business activity-sales expectation over the next three months.

The construction sector confidence index went up 3.6% from last month to 82.4 in June, as both current overall order books and employment expectations over the next three months improved.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within the range of 0-200, with sectoral confidence indices signaling an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.