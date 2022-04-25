Sectoral confidence indexes in Turkey have bounced back in April compared to a month ago, the country's statistical authority announced Monday.

The services and construction sectors' indices both rose 3% month-over-month to 114.6 and 83.5, respectively, TurkStat said.

The retail trade confidence index increased 2.9% to 119.4 during the same period.

Calculated from the monthly survey, the results are evaluated within the range of zero to 200, with sectoral confidence indices signaling an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.