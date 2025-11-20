Türkiye's consumer confidence improved 1.6% to 85.0 in November from the month earlier, according to the official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.

This marked the highest reading since June, when the index value stood at 85.1.

All sub-indices posted gains in November, official data showed, while the highest increase was seen in the present financial situation of households, which rose 2.7%.

The financial situation expectations of households over the next 12 months sub-index gained 1.9%, and the general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months rose 1.3%.

The assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months sub-index climbed 0.9%.

The consumer confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, hovers between 0 and 200. A reading above 100 indicates optimism about the overall economic outlook, while a value below 100 reflects a more pessimistic outlook.