A custom-built limousine version of Türkiye's first domestic electric car, Togg T10X SUV, will be transporting leaders during the NATO summit in the capital, Ankara this week.

Ten exclusively produced, extended-wheelbase T10Xs have been added to the protocol fleet for the crucial summit of the members of the 32-country military pact that will begin on Tuesday.

They draw attention with elongated bodies and lack of side doors and feature Türkiye's red-and-white national colors, as well as specially designed versions decorated with turquoise tones and traditional motifs.

A custom-built limousine versions of Türkiye's first domestic electric car, Togg T10X SUV, Ankara, Türkiye, July 6, 2026. (AA Photo)

The limousines are expected to operate on short-distance routes within the summit venue at speeds of about 50 kilometers (31 miles) per hour.

They are also expected to provide controlled transportation along designated protocol routes throughout the summit.

Togg is backed by a consortium of major groups, including BMC, Zorlu Holding, Anadolu Group and Turkcell, along with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

A custom-built limousine versions of Türkiye's first domestic electric car, Togg T10X SUV, Ankara, Türkiye, July 6, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Mass production of the T10X commenced in 2022 before orders were launched in March 2023, with deliveries starting a month later.

Togg launched its T10F sedan model in Türkiye last year, when it also started sales in Germany to mark its official entry to the European market.

The company also plans to enter France and Italy in the coming period.