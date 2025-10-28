A custom-built limousine version of Türkiye's first domestic electric car, Togg T10X SUV, made its first public appearance on Tuesday.

The limousine carried President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he arrived for the ceremony to deliver the first domestically developed Altay main battle tanks to the armed forces in Ankara.

The specially produced, extended-wheelbase Togg drew attention with its elongated body, lack of side doors, and distinctive blue-colored mirror caps and daytime running light trims.

The vehicle, described as a one-off prototype created by Togg engineers, features four rows of seats and a fully panoramic glass roof, giving it a spacious limousine-style interior.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tours the Altay tank mass production factory inside a custom-built limousine version of Türkiye's first domestic electric car, Togg T10X SUV, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

A presidential seal adorns the front hood, placed above the electric motor compartment.

According to company officials, the long-wheelbase Togg is not intended for mass production or sale. Instead, it was developed exclusively for factory visitor tours and special demonstrations.

The limousine-style model has been built on an extended T10X platform.

Similar luxury conversions are rare worldwide, typically seen in modified Hummer vehicles in the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where extended chassis designs are used for ceremonial or exclusive purposes.

Togg is backed by a consortium of major groups, including BMC, Zorlu Holding, Anadolu Group and Turkcell, along with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Mass production of the T10X commenced in 2022 before orders were launched in March 2023, with deliveries starting a month later.

The company sold around 30,000 units of T10X in Türkiye last year, its first full year of deliveries. Its sales this year through September were up nearly 30% at around 22,131 units.

Togg launched its T10F sedan model in Türkiye on Sept. 15, two weeks before it started sales in Germany to mark its official entry to the European market.

The company also plans to enter France and Italy in the coming period.

T10F became the second-best-selling electric model in September with 1,194 units sold. Tesla led EV sales with 1,664 units, and the T10X came in third with 1,061 units.

Besides the SUV and sedan, Togg will manufacture four other models – a C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV.

It aims to reach an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles before ramping up to 175,000 once its plant in the northwestern Bursa province reaches full capacity.

The company is already working on the B-segment SUV model, which it named T8X. It aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.