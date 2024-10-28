Türkiye is a "very sizable market," serving as a "gateway across Europe and into Asia," and presenting an ideal investment destination for American companies, according to a senior executive from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The trade relationship with Türkiye is "very robust and very dynamic," and the American trade relation across Eurasia "is an important one for the U.S," DFC Deputy CEO Nisha Biswal told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Biswal was speaking on the sidelines of the AmChams Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul, organized by the American Chambers of Commerce in Türkiye, Greece and Bulgaria.

Biswal noted that the summit is an opportunity for the DFC to meet with the companies "that are working on many interesting opportunities" in which the agency's financing "can perhaps play a role."

"It's ideal for American companies to be able to partner and invest in Türkiye and Turkish companies, and for the United States, we find that, not only do we work with Turkish companies in Türkiye, but Turkish companies (that) are present in all of the different emerging economies," she said.

"So, it's a relationship that is not just bilateral, in terms of how the United States and Türkiye can work together bilaterally, but it's also a global relationship in how we're engaging with Turkish companies around the world," she added.

Biswal's remarks came after Tankut Turnaoğlu, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye (AmCham Türkiye), on Friday noted a steep rise in American business interest in Türkiye.

Turnaloğlu said the world's largest retailer by sales, Walmart, is set to open an office in Türkiye that will focus on sourcing a range of Turkish goods for the American giant.

With 2,000 American companies now operating in Türkiye, investments total approximately $60 billion, spanning sectors from defense to aviation, energy and logistics.

Trade volume between Türkiye and the U.S. has doubled over the past five years to reach around $40 billion, Turnaloğlu said. Türkiye and the U.S. aim to lift that figure to $100 billion in the coming years. This could likely be achieved as soon as 2028 or 2029, said Turnaoğlu

Biswal highlighted that the DFC operates in many sectors, such as transportation and renewable energy.

"The AmChams create a convening platform that really focuses on how to facilitate and encourage greater trade and investment. I know that the AmCham in Türkiye is a particularly robust and very, very effective chamber," Biswal added.