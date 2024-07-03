Türkiye's annual inflation rate eased for the first time in months and came in at 71.6% in June, official data showed on Wednesday, in line with government expectations and likely marking the start of an anticipated slowdown in the upcoming period.

The consumer price index (CPI) rate inched down to 71.60% in the 12 months to June, from 75.45% in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The pace of month-over-month increases also slowed to 1.64% from 3.37%, below the overall market expectations, the data showed.

"The disinflation process has begun," Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said in a post on X shortly after the release of the data.

"The inflation trend implied by the annualized value of the seasonally adjusted three-month moving average is consistent with our year-end target," he added.

"The monthly June data of 1.64% indicates an annualized inflation of 22%," said the minister.

"We will clearly see the success we have achieved in many areas such as financial stability, sustainable current account deficit, reserve accumulation and exit from the gray list in disinflation, which is the main target of our program."

Türkiye walked away from the years of easy monetary policy last year, starting a major turnaround that saw it lift the interest rates, announce a new medium-term economic program and extend efforts to boost fiscal policy to rein in inflation and ensure sustainable growth.

The country's central bank, which has delivered aggressive monetary tightening since June last year, estimates that inflation will be 38% this year.

In the last 12 months, the bank has gradually lifted its benchmark policy rate to 50% from 8.5% and has said it would "do whatever it takes" to prevent the inflation outlook from deteriorating.

In its last meeting last Thursday, the bank kept the rates on hold, citing recent indicators that confirmed domestic demand "albeit still at inflationary levels, continues to slow down."

On Monday, an Anadolu Agency (AA) survey predicted June inflation at 72.68% on a yearly basis and 2.28% on a monthly basis. The range for monthly inflation expectations was between 1.9% and 3.0%, respectively.

The month-over-month reading of 1.64% came in below the expectations in the Reuters poll as well, where economists anticipated this figure rising to 2.22%, with forecasts ranging between 1.75% and 3.29%.

In a Reuters poll, economists forecasted that annual inflation would fall to 72.6% in June, dipping from the May level, which was the highest since November 2022.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, said the larger-than-expected decline in Turkish inflation in June marked the start of a new phase of the disinflation process.

In a note to clients, he predicted much steeper falls in July and August. "Still, it's likely to be a bumpy path down, with inflation unlikely to drop below 40% until 2025," he wrote.

The highest annual rises were seen in education at 107.11% and housing at 94.72% while clothing and footwear posted the lowest increases in June with 47.84%, the TurkStat data revealed.

The domestic producer price index was up 1.38% month-over-month in May for an annual rise of 50.09%, the data showed.

"We will ensure permanent welfare increase by implementing our program with determination until we reach price stability," Şimşek said.