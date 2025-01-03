Türkiye is turning to Syria in a bid to quell the rising cost of pistachios amid skyrocketing demand spurred mainly by pistachio-filled chocolate bars that went viral in 2024.

Known as "Dubai chocolate," the new treat features a crunchy mixture of chocolate, pistachio cream and knafeh, a crispy filo dough better known for its use in baklava.

The product has become a global sensation that has fueled an unprecedented increase in demand for pistachios and drove up prices.

It prompted the baklava industry representatives to urge the Turkish government to allow pistachio imports from Syria to stabilize prices.

The Trade Ministry has acknowledged the situation and has initiated efforts to open import channels from Syria to meet the insatiable appetite for the premium nut, according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday.

Türkiye imported about 301.4 tons of pistachios last year, up from 255.4 tons in 2021, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). The value of these imports increased from $2.56 million to $3.36 million during the same period.

Meanwhile, exports dropped from 10,176 tons in 2021 to 8,828 tons in 2024, even as export revenue climbed from $75.5 million to $94 million, reflecting higher global prices.

So-called Dubai chocolate was first introduced in 2021 by the startup FIX Dessert Chocolatier in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has since grown in popularity, helped by influencers on Instagram and TikTok and has led to an explosion of copycat versions of chocolate around the world.

The chunky treat consists of a blocky, hand-decorated chocolate bar with various quirky fillings – the signature flavor being a rich pistachio cream.

The delicacy is far more expensive than the average chocolate bar – but that doesn't seem to be putting anyone off.

Photos and videos online have shown customers in Türkiye queueing for hours to get their hands on the chocolate, with bars selling from as low as $2.8 to more than $14.

They can sell for about $100 elsewhere, including in Europe, with lots of offers on the internet.