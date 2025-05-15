The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced Wednesday it will be providing 195 million euros ($218.3 million) to two key infrastructure projects in Türkiye’s earthquake-hit cities of Adıyaman and Hatay.

Of the total EBRD financing, 95 million euros will cover the construction of wastewater and stormwater networks and facilities in Adıyaman, it said. The remaining 100 million euros will be directed toward constructing the Arsuz sewerage network and the Ucgulluk wastewater treatment plant in Hatay.

The bank said the loan will be provided to Türkiye through the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, for the benefit of Adıyaman Municipality and the Hatay Water and Sewerage Administration, respectively.

Iller Bankasi, the authorized body responsible for disbursing all critical municipal infrastructure financing provided by international financial institutions in the affected region, will act as the implementation agency for Adıyaman Municipality and will provide supervision and oversight services to Hatay Water and Sewerage Administration, it added.

Both Hatay and Adıyaman were among the provinces affected by the devastating 2023 earthquakes that hit the region, causing widespread damage and claiming over 50,000 lives.

In the weeks following the earthquake, the EBRD announced a 1.5 billion euro investment package to support the recovery and reconstruction of the region.

"The EBRD has already made available 1.3 billion euros in support of Türkiye’s earthquake-hit region. Investing in water and wastewater systems in these cities is a vital step toward restoring the dignity, health and daily life of communities that have endured so much," said Elisabetta Falcetti, EBRD managing director for Türkiye.

“These projects are more than infrastructure – they are a signal of the EBRD’s enduring commitment to the region’s recovery and future prosperity, grounded in sustainable and inclusive growth."

Both financings were announced during the bank’s 2025 Annual Meeting and Business Forum, taking place in London. The event serves as a high-level platform for engagement with the bank’s shareholders, donors, business leaders and civil society.

The EBRD is among Türkiye’s key investors, with more than 22 billion euros committed through 482 projects and trade finance limits since 2009, most of which are in the private sector.