Türkiye and Croatia are partner countries and momentum in bilateral cooperation is "promising," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

"Türkiye and Croatia are partner countries in terms of their regional locations and economies. The momentum we have achieved in economic and commercial cooperation in recent years is promising," Erdoğan said at the Türkiye-Croatia Business Forum in the capital Zagreb, the last stop of his three-nation Balkan tour, after Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia.

Erdoğan said bilateral trade volume exceeded $760 million (TL 13.86 billion) in the first eight months of 2022, adding: "Our new target is $2 billion in the short term."

"Our companies carry out strategic works in various sectors, especially in energy, construction, infrastructure, tourism and banking," he stressed.

The president called on businesspeople to make efforts to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

Hailing Turkish drones, Erdoğan said: "Thanks to the step we took by reading the future in unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, we are one of the three most successful countries in the world in this field today."

"I believe that the comprehensive economic and commercial cooperation between Türkiye and Croatia will contribute to the development of the region as well as our countries," he added.

Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony in Croatia's capital Zagreb, the last stop of his three-nation Balkan tour.

Erdoğan and his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic held one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings, followed by a joint news conference.

During the talks, all aspects of bilateral relations were reviewed and steps to enhance cooperation in various areas were discussed. Developments in the Balkans and international issues were also on the agenda.

Erdoğan later opened the Islamic Culture Center in the central city of Sisak.

"I believe this center will become one of the major meeting and interaction places, where our friends from other religions will also spend time together," he said during the opening ceremony.

Erdoğan said Croatia is among the countries that set an example in Europe regarding the freedom, respect and peace provided to Muslims.

"In our hearts, we do not distinguish the city of Sisak from Amasya, Petrinja from Bursa, Zagreb from Ankara, Sarajevo from Istanbul, and Mostar from Rize," he added.

After the wreath-laying ceremony at the Homeland Monument in Zagreb, Erdoğan received Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Later, he attended the Türkiye-Croatia Business Forum and the official dinner hosted by Milanovic.

Erdoğan on Tuesday started his three-nation Balkan tour with Bosnia-Herzegovina, followed by Serbia.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only for political, economic and geographical reasons but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

Türkiye has, in recent years, ramped up its presence in the Balkans, both politically and economically. Mainly Muslim Bosniak communities in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia have close relations with Ankara, while Turkish companies have increased investment in infrastructure projects throughout the region.