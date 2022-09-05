President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is embarking on a three-day Balkan tour to ensure regional peace and develop economic relations. Erdoğan will visit Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia and Croatia on Sept. 6-8.

During Erdoğan's Balkan tour, bilateral and inter-delegation meetings will be held in Sarajevo, Belgrade and Zagreb. Turkish business people will also accompany Erdoğan on his trip. It is expected that new agreements will be signed, especially on the development of economic relations.

It is expected that new cooperation in the field of energy will come to the agenda during the meetings in Serbia, where Turkish business people have significant investments.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visited Türkiye in January and invited President Erdoğan to his country. It is aimed to increase the trade volume between the two countries, which is currently $2 billion, to $5 billion.

During these meetings, the tension between Kosovo and Serbia, which has increased recently, is also expected to be discussed.

During his visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Erdoğan will emphasize that Türkiye will continue to support the territorial integrity and stability of Bosnia-Herzegovina, as it has done so far.

The economic and commercial cooperation between Türkiye and Croatia, whose bilateral relations are in their 30th year, has gained strong momentum in recent years. In this context, the trade volume between the two countries is expected to reach $1 billion.