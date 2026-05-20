Türkiye will host a second edition of a major natural resources summit on Friday, bringing together ministers, executives, investors and international institutions to discuss global energy security, investment strategies and critical minerals amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

The Istanbul Natural Resources Summit (INRES) is being organized by Türkiye's leading media group and Daily Sabah's parent company, Turkuvaz Media, under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The event comes amid unprecedented geopolitical tensions and conflicts and as Türkiye accelerates efforts to position itself as a regional energy hub through expanded natural gas infrastructure, renewable energy investments and cross-border cooperation initiatives.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to inaugurate the event, while Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar will address participants during the opening ceremony.

The summit follows last year's inaugural gathering, which drew ministers from nine countries and positioned Istanbul as a regional platform for dialogue on energy and natural resources.

This year's event is attracting ministers and deputy ministers from Europe, Asia and Africa, alongside representatives of international organizations, academia and the private sector.

In a statement on social media, Bayraktar said participants would gather "to build a safer future with common wisdom in challenging times."

He said the summit would bring together seven ministers and three deputy ministers from nine countries, in addition to energy and mining sector representatives from 45 countries.

Participants will discuss issues ranging from global energy security and strategic investment models to hydrocarbons and critical minerals, according to the ministry.

Energy security to dominate ministerial session

Energy security is expected to be the central theme of the summit's ministerial session, which will focus on geopolitical developments, including the Strait of Hormuz crisis, and their implications for oil, natural gas, mining and critical mineral markets.

Ministers attending the session are expected to share their outlooks for global energy markets and regional cooperation opportunities.

Alongside Bayraktar, the panel will feature Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Bulgarian Energy Minister Iva Petrova, Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadiq, Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu, Nigerian Minister of Solid Minerals Development Oladele Henry Alake and Somali Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed.

Investment strategies and financing in focus

Financing and investment models in the energy and mining sectors will also be high on the agenda.

A dedicated session titled "Navigating Uncertainty: Investment Strategies for Hydrocarbons and Minerals" will examine financing opportunities, investment risks and the impact of global economic developments on the sector.

The panel is expected to include Syrian Deputy Energy Minister for Oil Affairs Ghiath Diyab, Sonatrach CEO Noureddine Daoudi, Subsea 7 Conventional Executive Vice President Olivier Blaringham, TÜPRAG CEO Mehmet Yılmaz and Edison Vice President Fabrizio Mattana.

Another session, titled "Architecting the Transition: Challenges and Opportunities," will focus on the role governments should play in shaping energy transition and investment policies.

Officials and experts are expected to discuss public policy frameworks, financing mechanisms and international cooperation opportunities during the energy transition process.

Speakers include Bulgarian Deputy Energy Minister Kiril Temelkov, Romanian Energy Ministry State Secretary Cristian Silviu Bușoi, EPIAŞ CEO Taha Arvas, World Bank Senior Energy Economist Claire Nicolas and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Türkiye Vice President Mehmet Erdem Yaşar.

Bilateral meetings, agreements expected

Bayraktar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with visiting ministers on the sidelines of the summit to discuss existing and potential areas of cooperation.

Several agreements could also be signed during the event as Türkiye seeks to deepen international partnerships in energy, mining and infrastructure investment.