President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday announced a decision to raise the minimum monthly civil servants wage to TL 22,000 ($1,124).

“We will arrange the minimum wage raises for civil servants so they are not less than the minimum public worker wage. In July, the minimum civil servant wage will reach TL 22,000,” Erdoğan said in the capital Ankara.

The president added that the civil servants’ pay increase will “automatically be reflected in the retirement salary.”

“I instructed our minister to complete this work by July.”

On Tuesday, Erdoğan announced a 45% wage hike for 700,00 public workers, raising the minimum monthly general worker wage to TL 15,000 ($768).

The decisions came as Türkiye is heading to vote for presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

Erdoğan, the joint candidate of the People’s Alliance for the elections, reiterates at every rally his commitment to protecting citizens from economic problems.

To help people overcome economic strain, he announces new programs and decisions to promote positive developments for citizens.

One of the key areas of focus has been the battle against inflation, which has been a significant challenge for the country in recent years.

To address this issue, the government has implemented a range of measures, including monetary policy adjustments, fiscal reforms and structural changes in key sectors of the economy.

These efforts have helped to stabilize prices and boost confidence in the economy, paving the way for sustainable growth and greater prosperity for all.