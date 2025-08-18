President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made his first post on Next Sosyal on Monday, as the Turkish social media platform surpassed 1 million users.

"Türkiye's most social platform, NSosyal, has surpassed 1 million users," said Selcuk Bayraktar, the chair of the Teknofest Executive Board and the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation).

Next Sosyal, developed under the leadership of the T3 Foundation, recently became the most popular free app in the "social network" category on mobile stores.

Since its beta launch, the platform has grown rapidly, demonstrating the potential of local technologies in the social media sector.

Bayraktar previously announced the release of the beta version of the platform on July 4.

As he joined the platform, Erdoğan quoted prominent Turkish poet Erdem Bayazıt's poem Soon the Day Will Rise: "A flower sprouted between concrete walls."

"Are you ready?" the president said.

Erdoğan's post included the hashtag "We're starting," along with emojis of the Turkish flag, the Earth and a rocket.

Next Sosyal is primarily designed for sharing news, technology, lifestyle and current events-related content. Creators say it is free of misinformation, profanity, bot accounts and manipulative algorithms. They also say it stands out for its AI integration.

The Turkish large language model T3 AI, developed in collaboration between the T3 Foundation and Baykar, boosts engagement by responding quickly to user-tagged posts.

In addition, applications developed by young programmers improve the platform's reliability through features such as misinformation detection.