President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday that the government is making preparations for new reforms in the economy and judiciary, stressing they were eager to propel Turkey into a new era for the economy and democracy.

"We are determined to bring about a new booming era for Turkey's economy and democracy," Erdoğan said in his speech at the major trade fair, EXPO 2020, organized by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSIAD) in Istanbul.

He stressed that they aim to present reforms regarding the economy and democracy to Parliament as soon as possible.

“We are making preparations that will strengthen our economic policies, raise the bar of our democracy and freedoms and lead to a relaxation in the daily life of our nation," Erdoğan said.

Among others, he emphasized the government was also ramping up efforts to protect the health of the nation and ensure that production and employment run smoothly.

"Turkey is in relatively better shape at a time when the whole world is being ravaged by the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak," he added.

"By mobilizing domestic and international entrepreneurs, we will ensure the acceleration of investments that will have lasting results in production and employment," he said.