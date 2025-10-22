President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said money laundering, illegal fund transfers and manipulative transactions undermine confidence in global financial markets, while also warning of widening inequality.

"To counter these threats, we are strengthening international cooperation and giving priority to developing mechanisms for transparency, oversight and information sharing," Erdoğan said.

The president's remarks came in a video message to the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) General Assembly and Annual Meeting in Istanbul.

Türkiye is implementing a comprehensive economic program aimed at achieving balanced and inclusive growth, enhancing production capacity and ensuring lasting financial stability, he noted, adding that the financial sector lies at the heart of these efforts.

Erdoğan highlighted that Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) continues to make steady progress toward becoming the leading market infrastructure provider not only for Türkiye but also for the wider region.

"With its focus on digitalization, sustainable finance and participation-based products, Borsa Istanbul is strengthening the global competitiveness of its ecosystem," he said.

Erdoğan also emphasized the importance of the Istanbul Financial Center, calling it a "strategic vision" designed to position Türkiye as a regional hub for financial services.

'Ready to share experience'

Underscoring the significance of the WFE meeting, Erdoğan said the gathering of exchange leaders from across the globe provides an important platform for shaping the future of capital markets through collective wisdom.

"Türkiye stands ready to share its deep-rooted experience not only in pursuit of its own goals but also to help ensure regional and global financial stability," he said.

He added that capital markets should not be managed solely with a profit-driven mindset but must also take social and environmental impacts into account.

Global inequality

The president cautioned that economic inequality remains one of the greatest challenges for global financial systems.

"Across the world, the gap between the richest and the poorest segments of society is widening, and income justice has deteriorated to unprecedented levels," Erdoğan said.

He expressed hope that joint efforts under the World Federation of Exchanges would contribute to closing that gap.