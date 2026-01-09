The European Union has launched a “new chapter” in relations with Syria, unveiling a €620 million ($721 million) support package for 2026–2027 under a three-pillar cooperation framework, Ursula von der Leyen said Friday after talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa made a first-of-its-kind landmark visit to Damascus, where they met with the new Syrian leadership to discuss renewed bilateral relations.

She said the new cooperation framework rests on three pillars. The first is a political partnership, starting with a high-level dialogue this year to explore how the EU can support Syria's recovery, reconstruction, and civil peace.

The second focuses on economic cooperation, she said, noting that the EU lifted all sanctions last year, invited the European Investment Bank to resume activities in Syria, and is ready to discuss restarting the cooperation agreement for market access.

The third pillar, Von der Leyen said, involves substantial financial support, as Syria's recovery and reconstruction needs remain "immense" after years of devastation.

Under the new framework, the EU plans to provide around €620 million in financial support for 2026 and 2027, covering humanitarian aid, early recovery assistance and bilateral support, aimed at restoring essential services and rebuilding state institutions.

"We would like Syrians to have a real prospect of coming back home and rebuilding their lives here," von der Leyen said, adding that the bloc would step up cooperation with regional partners, including Türkiye, Jordan and Lebanon, as well as the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, to support the safe, dignified and voluntary return of Syrians.

Von der Leyen voiced concern over recent violent escalations, calling them "worrisome," and urged continued dialogue among all parties.

"After decades of fear and silence, Syrians began a long journey toward hope and renewal. Europe will do everything it can to support Syria’s recovery and reconstruction," she also wrote on the social media platform X.

"After many years of war and suffering, the fall of the Assad regime finally offered some hope to the Syrian people ... There is still a long way ahead but you have already taken the first steps," Costa said on social media.

The visit follows growing EU engagement with Syria's new leadership. In June 2025, EU Mediterranean Commissioner Dubravka Suica visited Syria and said the bloc wanted to see the country become stable and prosperous under its new authorities.

In May, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also announced the lifting of economic sanctions imposed under the former regime.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration headed by al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.