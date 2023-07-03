The European Union is considering allowing the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to establish a subsidiary to reconnect to the worldwide financial network as a sop to Moscow, the Financial Times said on Monday.

With the bank under sanctions, the move aims to safeguard the Turkish- and U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal that allows Ukraine to export food to global markets, the newspaper said.

Last week, Russia said that it saw no reason to extend the grain deal beyond July 17 because the West had acted in an "outrageous" way over the agreement, though it assured poor countries that Russian grain exports would continue.

Moscow's plan, proposed through U.N.-brokered talks, would let the bank unit handle payments related to grain exports, the paper said, citing unnamed sources.

The new unit would be allowed to use the SWIFT global financial messaging system, which was closed to the most prominent Russian banks after Russia invaded Ukraine, it added.

Responding to the Financial Times report, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large, Olha Trofimtseva, said the EU wanted "to facilitate the grain deal somehow."

"On the one hand, any opportunities for agricultural exports are good. On the other hand, making concessions to a blackmailer means encouraging him to continue blackmailing," she wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"It is a well-known axiom: a blackmailer does not stop if you fulfill his demands. He just comes up with new demands."

'No grounds to maintain status quo'

The wartime deal, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye in July 2022, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain trapped by Russia's invasion to be safely exported from Black Sea ports.

Last week, the U.N. said it was concerned that no new ships had been registered under the initiative since June 26 – despite applications made by 29 vessels.

As two of the world's top agricultural producers, Russia and Ukraine are major players in grain and oilseed markets ranging from wheat and barley to rapeseed and sunflower oil. Russia is also dominant in the fertilizer market.

Apart from the restoration of SWIFT access, Russia is also seeking the resumption of supplies of farm machinery and parts as well as the removal of curbs on insurance and reinsurance.

Separately, Russia's envoy to the U.N. in Geneva said there were no grounds to maintain the "status quo" of the grain accord, the Russian news outlet Izvestia reported on Monday.

In a wide-ranging interview, envoy Gennady Gatilov told the outlet that implementing Russia's conditions for the extension of the agreement was "stalling."

"Russia has repeatedly extended the deal in the hope of positive changes," Gatilov told Izvestia. "However, what we see now does not give us grounds to agree to maintain the status quo."

New 'New Start' treaty

Gatilov, meanwhile, also said he hopes "common sense" will prevail in the United States and there will not be the need to consider the option to denounce the New Start nuclear weapons threat, the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty that caps the countries' strategic nuclear arsenals.

President Vladimir Putin has suspended Russia's participation in the pact, although both sides have pledged to continue to respect its limits and there since has been "direct contact" between Moscow and Washington on the issue.

Gatilov reiterated Moscow's position that Russia would only return to a nuclear reduction treaty if Washington abandons its "destructive course of inflicting a strategic defeat" on Russia but added Russia could be open to talks on a new pact.

"I wish we could instead start discussing a treaty that could replace START after February 2026," he said.

The New Start Treaty, signed in 2010, is due to expire in 2026.

Separately, Gatilov told Izvestia Russia is open to a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, but the outlook is dim now as Kyiv and the West continue to bet on the use of military force.