The European Union is reportedly preparing to levy tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus to placate farmers and some member states, according to a Financial Times report Tuesday, which cited people familiar with the plans.

The European Commission is in the coming days expected to impose a duty of 95 euros ($103) per ton on cereals from Russia and Belarus, FT said, adding that tariffs of 50% would also be placed on oil seeds and derived products.

The reported move comes as farmers across the EU call for changes to restrictions placed on them by the bloc's Green Deal plan to tackle climate change and for the re-imposition of customs duties on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that were waived after Russia's invasion in 2022.

Farmers from neighboring Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, all of which are EU members, say the move undercuts their prices. Ukraine is not part of the 27-member EU.

Like much of Europe, Poland has also been gripped by protests in recent weeks as farmers demonstrate against EU environmental regulations.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has also called for an EU ban on Russian and Belarusian agricultural product imports.