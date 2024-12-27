A top Istanbul chamber on Friday strongly criticized what it said was the use of visa restrictions by the European Union as a hindrance to Turkish businesses, likening it to the "sword of Damocles."

"We strongly condemn the use of the visa issue as a 'sword of Damocles' over Türkiye and the Turkish business world," Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) President Şekib Avdagiç said.

Avdagiç was speaking during an extraordinary council meeting of the chamber.

The business community has been increasingly exasperated by the bureaucratic hurdles involved in securing Schengen visas – a system that was once considered routine but has now turned into an obstacle for many.

Businesspeople and citizens have complained of lengthy processing times and a growing number of EU visa rejections in recent years, a row that has been straining already sensitive relations.

Ankara has called the efforts "deliberate," while officials from both sides have sought ways to engage in dialogue to resolve the matter.

Avdagiç described the visa matter as the primary issue requiring resolution in international relations, trade and procurement programs.

"When obtaining a visa ceases to be an obstacle, the Turkish business world will be able to elevate its potential significantly," he said.

"We are addressing this matter in our discussions with EU officials and clearly stating our position," he added.

For decades, Türkiye and the bloc have enjoyed good trade ties and cooperation on migration. However, relations have been strained over multiple issues, including the prolonged process of modernization and expansion of the scope of the current customs union agreement and EU policies on refugees from Syria.