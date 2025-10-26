The European Union is working on a strategy to end its dependence on rare earths from China, after Beijing recently announced further curbs on the export of minerals vital to many key sectors, the EU's chief announced on Saturday.

The EU says the new controls on the export of rare-earth technologies by China, the world's top producer of rare earths, have forced some of the bloc's companies to halt production and have inflicted economic harm.

"The aim is to secure access to alternative sources of critical raw materials in the short, medium and long term for our European industries," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Since April, Beijing has required licenses for certain exports, sending ripple effects across worldwide manufacturing sectors.

China this month announced new controls on the export of rare-earth technologies, used to make magnets crucial to the auto, electronics and defense industries.

Von der Leyen said an important component of the EU plan would be recycling.

"Some companies can recycle up to 95% of critical raw materials and batteries," she said.

The bloc will also focus on "the production and post-processing of critical raw materials" and forging "critical raw materials partnerships with countries like Ukraine and Australia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Chile and Greenland," she said.