European shares rose on Wednesday following a strong rally in the previous session, as investors bet on unprecedented stimulus measures to ease the economic pain on businesses and households from the coronavirus pandemic.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 2.1% at 0804 GMT, with energy, industrials, financials and miners leading gains for a second straight day.
The benchmark index has now recovered its losses from mid-March on the back of extraordinary fiscal and monetary stimulus from Europe and the United States. On Wednesday, U.S. officials agreed on a whopping $2 trillion stimulus package.
Still, the European bourse is down more than 25% from its record high last month in the biggest rout since the financial crisis, with another global recession looming in the face of a collapse in business activity in March.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız. 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation. Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.