Recent heat waves across the European continent, which have pushed temperatures above seasonal norms, are boosting demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products, driving double-digit growth in Turkish exports to the region.

Extreme heat waves across the continent are reshaping daily life and demand for climate control products, which were once deemed luxury items.

Europe appears to be particularly exposed and vulnerable to climate change, with many countries, including the U.K., France and Spain, witnessing heat waves in recent weeks, most notably at the end of June.

European countries have reported more than 10,000 excess deaths during the record-breaking heatwave that engulfed the west of the continent in late June, official data showed recently.

The vast majority, or more ​than 9,000, were among people aged 65 and above, according to data published by ‌EuroMOMO, a network backed by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Extreme heat can kill by causing heat stroke or aggravating cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, with older people among the most ​vulnerable.

The rise in air temperatures has also renewed debate about air conditioning (AC) systems in Europe, with ACs now seen as an essential need during the summer months.

Investments in cooling solutions in many EU countries accelerated in residential and public buildings, workplaces, health care facilities, and educational institutions.

Consequently, European markets affected by heat waves increased orders for energy-efficient HVAC systems, including those from Türkiye.

Germany top market

Germany was the largest European market for Turkish HVAC exports in June, totaling $71.4 million, up 19.9% year-over-year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM).

Germany was followed by Italy, where exports rose 35.1% to $30.5 million, France, up 46.3% to $28.3 million, Poland, where exports increased 10.3% to $23.7 million, and Spain, where they rose 29.3% to $23 million, the data showed.

Finland recorded the largest increase in Turkish HVAC exports at a whopping 130.7% surge, followed by Croatia with 97.3%, Latvia with 96.1%, Luxembourg with 83.6%, and Malta with 74%.

Osman Baştaş, chair of the Turkish HVAC-R Exporters Association (ISIB), told AA that rising exports confirmed the Turkish climate control industry’s strong position and competitive edge in global markets, due to demand particularly driven by the EU, as well as by the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia.

Baştaş said promotional campaigns targeting the U.S. and other alternative markets also had a positive impact on the sector’s exports.

"Turkish manufacturers gained a massive advantage in global markets thanks to high-quality production, flexible manufacturing capabilities, fast delivery, and a robust engineering infrastructure,” he said.

"The restructuring process in supply chains presented great opportunities for our sector due to Türkiye’s geographical proximity to Europe."

Rising demand

Baştaş said Turkish firms achieved this success thanks to green transition investments, which have become "key competitive criteria."

"The demand in many markets, especially in Europe, is rising rapidly for systems that are energy-efficient with a low carbon footprint and pro-environment refrigerants, something Turkish firms have been investing in for quite some time, and we expect the impact of the green transition to drive exports even further in the coming period," he said.

Baştaş also stated that the effects of climate change have rendered climate control systems a basic necessity, not only for residential buildings but also for shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, factories, logistics warehouses, and especially artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

"Data centers became a growing sector as AI and digitalization gained momentum, and the demand for advanced, energy-efficient HVAC systems that provide precise temperature and humidity control in these facilities is rising day by day," he said.

"Türkiye is among those benefiting most from this transition as we see rising export demand for high-energy-efficient HVAC systems, heat pumps, ventilation equipment, heat recovery systems, automation solutions, industrial cooling systems, and data center cooling technologies," he added.

Baştaş stated that Türkiye has become one of the world’s leading HVAC manufacturing hubs thanks to its wide product range, robust supporting industries, high production capacity, price advantage and compliance with international standards.

"Many global brands operating in developed markets are manufacturing in Türkiye, underscoring the sector’s global credibility," he said.

He said the sector's export performance in the first half of the year had fueled optimism in the sector for the second half, while signs such as the normalization of inventories in Europe, ongoing energy efficiency investments, and rising temperatures driving up demand for air conditioners are supporting the sector.

"We think the growth will continue in the second half as long as the current order flow and export performance are maintained," he said.

"We also aim to raise our share in the export of high-value-added, energy-efficient, and sustainable products, and we think the rise of the Turkish HVAC industry in the global market will continue in the coming years," he concluded.