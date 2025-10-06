Exports from the Turkish capital, Ankara, posted a notable increase in the first nine months of this year, surpassing $11.4 billion, according to a report on Monday citing trade data.

Türkiye's total exports from January through September rose 4.1% year-over-year to $200.6 billion, according to the data compiled from Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Trade Ministry and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM). The preliminary foreign trade data was shared by the Trade Ministry last week.

In the first nine months of the year, the value of overseas shipments from the capital Ankara, meanwhile, surged by 15.1% compared to the same period a year earlier, reaching nearly $11.43 billion. In the same period last year, the capital had exported goods worth some $9.93 billion.

Examining the distribution of Ankara's exports by country, Germany was the one that stood out at the forefront, considering sales in the January-September period, the data revealed. Accordingly, exports to Germany amounted to $789.25 million during this period.

Germany was followed by the United Kingdom, which imported goods worth $770.7 million from Ankara, China with $760.5 million, the United States with $745.4 million and Slovakia with around $622 million.

Automotive, chemicals take lead

In the foreign sales made from the capital in the first nine months of this year, the automotive industry ranked first with $1.25 billion.

This sector was followed by chemicals and related products with nearly $1.24 billion, machinery and parts with $1.14 billion, electrical and electronics with $953.8 million and mining products with $915.5 million.

The sector that proportionally increased its exports the most during this period was ship and yacht services, with a staggering 662.7% surge. This sector was followed by the jewelry sector that boosted its sales by 64.7%, cereals, pulses, oilseeds and other products with 36.9%, and the electrical and electronics sector, which saw its sales rise 20.4%.