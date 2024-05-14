Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Türkiye stood at $1.5 billion (TL 48 billion) in the first quarter of this year, the International Investors Association (YASED) said in a report on Monday.

Citing data from the Turkish central bank, the sectoral group said equity capital inflow totaled $1.2 billion in January-March.

Türkiye received $796 million through real estate investments from foreigners, the report indicated.

With debt instruments worth $112 million and investment liquidations worth $424 million, the total FDI inflow in the first quarter was $1.5 billion.

Financial and insurance activities, wholesale and retail trade, and mining and quarrying accounted for the majority of investment capital inflows, according to the YASED report.

In the first quarter, European Union countries continued to be the largest source of investment capital inflows in Türkiye with a share of 58%.

The Netherlands was the largest source of FDI flows into Türkiye, accounting for 25% of the total, followed by the U.S. with 21% and Germany with 12% over the three months.