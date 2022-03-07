Former Finance and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak has published a book, set to go on sale soon, on Turkey's economy, focusing in particular on the country's economic independence.

The book, titled "This Part Is Very Important! - Fully Independent Turkey from Energy to Economy," is already available for preorders for TL 40 on the publisher Turkuvaz Kitap's online stores as of Monday.

Albayrak, who says in the description section of the book that Turkey has now successfully left behind the difficult part in its economic development, noted, "We will enter the most powerful period in the history of the country in terms of the economic and welfare level, even before we reach the year 2030.

"Our process of becoming one of the most developed countries in the world in terms of per capita income, current account balance, employment and production will now begin," he said.

"With its great legacy from history, with its geopolitical and geostrategic location at the intersection of three continents – especially with its consolidated regional and global experience over the last 20 years – its strong leadership, its solid infrastructure and capacity built from transportation to the defense industry, from economy to energy, Turkey will be one of the most important countries ready to demonstrate this vision," the description further read.

The cover of Former Finance and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak's book titled "This Part Is Very Important! - Fully Independent Turkey from Energy to Economy" is seen in this picture published by Turkuvaz Kitap on Mar. 7, 2022

Albayrak resigned from his post as the treasury and finance minister, which he had held for five years, in November 2020.

At the time he also said that Turkey will soon reach its targets in the economy "just as it did in energy."

"I have no doubt about it," he noted.

Albayrak, who also served as energy minister, was appointed to lead Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Ministry in July 2018. He completed his master's degree from New York’s Pace University in finance and holds a Ph.D. in the financing of renewable energy resources.

As energy minister, Albayrak accomplished a great number of projects that aimed to reduce Turkey’s dependency on external resources, particularly with innovative solar and wind power projects that attracted foreign investment.

Under his supervision, Turkey’s national energy and mining policy that relied on three principles – indigenization, predictability and security of supply – was prepared and introduced. Turkey also proactively resumed its exploration activities in the Black and Mediterranean seas and bought its first drilling ship during his tenure.