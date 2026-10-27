French consumer sentiment declined by ​5 points to 80 in October, marking its ‌lowest level since June 2013 amid nationwide protests, the country's official statistics agency INSEE said on Tuesday.

France is ​being hit by a wave of protests, which ​began with small student demonstrations in suburban Paris ⁠in September to denounce school conditions and ​swiftly broadened into a wider protest against the government's ​economic policies.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected confidence to be 85, the same as the revised September number.

The consumer confidence ​is well below a long-term average of ​100 between January 1987 and December 2025.

The proportion of consumers who ‌believe ⁠that prices have risen sharply over the past 12 months has risen by 8 points, having already gained 6 in September.

Households’ sentiment toward their ​past and future ​personal financial ⁠situations has also dropped by 9 and 6 points, respectively.

Fears over the trend ​in unemployment are on the rise again, ​up ⁠by 5 points following a fall in September.

The proportion of households considering this a good time to ⁠make ​savings has also fallen by 6 ​points.