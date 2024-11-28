French Prime Minister Michel Barnier abandoned on Thursday plans to increase electricity taxes in the 2025 budget, yielding to pressure from far-right parties threatening to topple the government unless measures were taken to alleviate the financial strain on the working class.

However, the far-right warned this concession was insufficient to avoid a no-confidence vote on Monday.

Barnier's government had hoped to bring in some 3 billion euros ($3.17 billion) by raising a tax on electricity that had been cut to near zero during the energy crisis of the past two years – part of a broader effort to plug a gaping hole the public finances with 60 billion euros worth of tax hikes and spending cuts.

However, widespread opposition to the budget plans on the left and far right has left President Emmanuel Macron's prime minister and government facing a lose-lose situation: moderate the budget's fiscal ambitions and threaten France's financial stability or face a perilous no-confidence vote.

Investors are already skittish.

A sell-off drove French government bonds on Wednesday to their highest risk premium over German bonds since the euro zone's 2012 debt crisis, before they regained some poise on Thursday.

"The National Rally has just won a victory by obtaining from Michel Barnier the cancellation of the 3 billion euro tax on electricity," RN party President Jordan Bardella wrote on X. "But we cannot stop there. Other red lines remain."

The party has in recent days reiterated Marine Le Pen's budget "red lines," including over government plans to delay indexing pensions to inflation and the re-profiling of companies' social security contributions.

Earlier, Finance Minister Antoine Armand said the government was ready to make "measured concessions," warning that failure to pass the budget could lead to a storm in financial markets.

Barnier's minority government could fall as early as next week, when it will likely be forced to use a special constitutional power – known as article 49.3 – to push the social security budget through without a parliamentary vote due to lack of support.

Le Pen told the French newspaper Le Monde on Thursday that in such a case, NR would inevitably call for a no-confidence motion.

The same may happen when the deadline approaches for the broader budget in mid-December. The National Rally has repeatedly said the budget is not acceptable as it stands.

Public divided

Public opinion on Barnier's future is split.

Some 53% of French people want Barnier's government to fall, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll for Sud Radio published on Thursday. However, an Elabe poll for BFM TV on Wednesday found that more than half of respondents believed a no-confidence vote that unseats the government should be avoided.

Much remains in flux, with Barnier's team meeting with the RN, which props up his administration, and other parties for talks to avoid the second French major political crisis in six months.

Le Pen and the RN have defended their right to vote to bring down the government, while the leftist block has also signaled its plan to topple Barnier's administration.

In a radio interview on Thursday, former President Francois Hollande, now a lawmaker from the Socialist Party, said he would vote to topple the government if Barnier uses article 49.3.