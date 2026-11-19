The German government has reached an agreement with Italy's UniCredit on its planned takeover of Commerzbank, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil announced Thursday, formally dropping its long-running opposition to the deal.

"The government now supports the swift continuation of proceedings and an orderly handover of control," Klingbeil said.

The agreement removes a key hurdle for the takeover of Germany's second-largest private bank.

UniCredit has pursued Commerzbank, valued at 41 billion euros ($45 billion), for two years in a bid to seal one of Europe's most significant cross-border banking tie-ups.

Commerzbank and the German government initially resisted, but with UniCredit having built up a stake approaching 50%, their focus has now shifted to getting the best possible terms.

UniCredit has now obtained approval for its takeover plans from key authorities, including the European Commission, the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank's banking supervisor.

Klingbeil said UniCredit had committed to measures addressing the government's core concerns. This meant Commerzbank would remain a listed public limited company based in Frankfurt, expand its business with small and medium-sized companies, maintain an adequate capital base and take key decisions in Germany.

He further said UniCredit had made clear commitments on the bank's presence in Germany and on the rights of Commerzbank staff. He said these were a good foundation for sustainable growth at Commerzbank.

However, he did not specifically address a pledge to avoid redundancies at Commerzbank, with employee representatives fearing thousands of job losses.

In July, Berlin had described UniCredit's approach as "hostile" and rejected it as unacceptable.

What does agreement include?

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel said he welcomed Klingbeil's support for his strategy for Commerzbank and for a swift process.

"Both create clarity and give the next phase new momentum – to the benefit of customers and employees of Commerzbank," Orcel said.

Orcel wants to forge a European banking giant and sees potential for billions in savings from a merger. Commerzbank is expected to be merged with UniCredit's Munich-based subsidiary HypoVereinsbank (HVB), through which the Italian bank has been operating in Germany for years.

The agreement also covers the transition on the Commerzbank supervisory board – an issue that had caused disagreement between UniCredit and Berlin.

Klingbeil said UniCredit would propose two independent members "who know both the German market and Commerzbank very well." To date, the German government has two representatives on the supervisory board.

Orcel wants to request an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in the first quarter of 2027 after taking control of Commerzbank. All 10 shareholder representatives are to be newly elected. Then the current board under Commerzbank chief executive Bettina Orlopp could be replaced.

Afterward, Orcel wants to implement his strategy, which includes cutting around 7,000 jobs and shrinking Commerzbank's international network.

In a letter to Klingbeil, Orcel wrote that the commitments would lay the groundwork for the sale of the state's stake in Commerzbank. The government holds just over 13%, after bailing out the DAX-listed group during the financial crisis.

UniCredit would "support" a government decision to sell its stake in Commerzbank, Orcel noted.

In his letter, the manager lists eight commitments.

After a merger with HVB, Frankfurt should become the headquarters, while maintaining "a significant presence" in Munich. Commerzbank and HVB should both be adequately represented on UniCredit's board of directors.

The letter also commits to Commerzbank's business with small and medium-sized companies and its international activities. Orcel had previously criticized Commerzbank's international network as oversized.

UniCredit also pledges investments in Frankfurt, such as creating a competence and innovation center in Germany.

Berlin sees Orcel's letter as an indication of a friendly takeover. The letter states that existing rules to protect Commerzbank employees should be taken into account. However, it does not guarantee that there will be no operational redundancies at Commerzbank, which has around 40,000 staff.

Klingbeil had insisted on several conditions after a meeting with Orcel in September. The Finance Ministry now considers these to be met.