Electricity consumption linked to electric vehicle (EV) charging services reached a record high in Türkiye during the recent Eid al-Adha holiday, according to official data that affirms the unprecedented expansion of battery-powered cars.

Between May 22 and May 31, a total of 31.8 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity was consumed at 44,139 charging points across the country, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) data showed.

That marks a whopping 193.6% increase from the same period a year ago.

The sharp increase reflected the rapid expansion of EV adoption and charging infrastructure in Türkiye.

The total number of registered electric cars in Türkiye has reached more than 420,000. The count is estimated to reach 6 million by 2035, according to officials.

During the Eid al-Adha holiday, more than 1.06 million charging sessions were recorded nationwide, while total charging time exceeded 1.04 million hours, both marking all-time highs.

Compared with the 2025 holiday period, the number of charging sessions increased by 103.4%.

EV charging usage multiplies

Electricity consumption during the Eid al-Adha period has risen sharply in recent years.

It stood at 3.6 million kilowatt-hours in 2024, before rising to 10.8 million in 2025.

The total charging duration during the same periods was 140,935 hours in 2024 and 412,461 hours in 2025.

The number of charging sessions stood at 183,891 two years ago, before skyrocketing to 522,913 during the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, the number of charging points rose 42.43% year-over-year to 44,139 this year. The count stood at 19,761 during the same period in 2024.

According to January-May data, sales of fully electric cars in Türkiye rose 11% year-over-year to 65,805 units, accounting for 18.5% of the total market.