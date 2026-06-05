Türkiye's banking sector posted a net profit of TL 363.3 billion (nearly $7.9 billion) in the first four months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

That marks a 37.3% increase from the same period a year ago, according to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

The sector's total loan portfolio, its largest asset category, increased 10.6% from the end of 2025 to reach TL 25.6 trillion by the end of April.

Total assets rose 7.4% over the same period, climbing to TL 50.4 trillion, the data showed.

Bank deposits also expanded, rising 7.1% from year-end 2025 to TL 29.2 trillion as of April.

Meanwhile, the sector's capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.37% at the end of April, down 0.14 percentage points from the previous month and 3.32 percentage points lower than at the end of 2025.

Despite the decline, the capital adequacy ratio, a key measure of banks' financial strength and ability to absorb losses, remained above regulatory minimum requirements.