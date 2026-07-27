Higher reservoir levels in Türkiye helped drive hydroelectric power generation to a record in the first half of the year, boosting the renewable source's share of electricity production to more than 32%, according to official data.

Data compiled from Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) water reports showed dam fill levels reached 71.3% as of July 19, up from 61.4% a year earlier and 51.7% two years ago.

The total active water volume in dams across the country rose to 72.53 billion cubic meters, compared with 30.24 billion cubic meters in the same period last year, reflecting a 139.9% increase in water inflows.

The stronger water supply translated into a sharp rise in hydropower generation.

Electricity output from hydroelectric plants increased 68% year-over-year in the first six months of the year to 57 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), up from 33.9 billion kWh a year earlier.

As a result, hydroelectric power accounted for more than 32% of Türkiye's total electricity generation during the period.

Renewables are a key part of Türkiye's broader push to diversify energy supply and reduce its heavy import dependence.

Supported by strong investment and favorable weather conditions, renewable generation climbed to new highs this year, led by a sharp rebound in hydropower after last year's drought and rising solar output.

Türkiye experienced its driest year in half a century in 2025, when hydropower's share in electricity generation fell to as low as 16%.

Hydroelectric power plants accounted for 32,314 megawatts of the country's 125,800-megawatt total installed power capacity in the first half of this year.

Türkiye ranks among the world's top 10 countries and second in Europe in terms of hydropower capacity.

Elvan Tuğsuz Güven, chair of the Hydroelectric Power Plants Industrialists Association (HESIAD), said last week that hydropower generation helped Türkiye avoid nearly $5 billion in energy imports so far this year.

Industry representatives have this year been highlighting the potential of pumped-storage hydropower, which stores excess electricity by pumping water to elevated reservoirs and releasing it during periods of high demand.

According to preliminary studies by the State Hydraulic Works, Türkiye has 13.9 GW of pumped-storage hydropower potential, equivalent to around 11% of total installed capacity.

TEIAŞ data showed water inflows accelerated particularly during the spring months, with May recording the highest monthly inflow at 19.3 billion cubic meters.

Reservoirs also received between two and three times more water than a year earlier during February, April and June.

During the first 19 days of July alone, inflows to the country's main reservoir basins totaled 3.44 billion cubic meters. Daily inflows peaked at 217.4 million cubic meters on July 1 and reached a low of 147.2 million cubic meters on July 16.

Major hydroelectric reservoirs benefiting from the higher inflows included Keban, Deriner, Altınkaya, Hirfanlı, Boyabat, Oymapınar and Alpaslan-1, while other facilities such as Adıgüzel, Alkumru, Batman, Dicle, Ermenek, Hasan Uğurlu, Karacaören, Kemer, Kralkızı, Özlüce, Sarıyar, Torul, Yamula and Yedigöze also recorded improved water availability.

The report showed cumulative inflows during the first seven months reached 72.53 billion cubic meters, exceeding both the long-term average of 55.93 billion cubic meters and the official program target of 37.18 billion cubic meters.

Water inflows reached 195.1% of the planned target and stood 29.7% above the long-term average.