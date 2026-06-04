Hitachi Energy, a subsidiary of the Hitachi conglomerate, inaugurated on Thursday its new Power Transformers Factory and Service Center in Kocaeli's Dilovası, an industrial hub in northwestern Türkiye.

"The new facility represents a strategic investment to strengthen manufacturing capacity, service capabilities, and support the accelerating energy transition across Türkiye and key export markets," the company said.

Launched with an opening ceremony, the facility stands out as one of the significant investments in the company's nearly 60-year history of transformer production in Türkiye.

The facility, brought to life within the scope of a strategic investment of $70 million (TL 2.8 billion) announced in 2025, aims to strengthen Türkiye's position as a regional hub for production, export, and service between Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

With this new investment, Hitachi Energy's production capacity in Türkiye is set to increase by 70%, thereby supporting the country's growing need for a reliable, flexible, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

The Dilovası facility is also expected to increase workforce capacity by around 30%, creating new opportunities for skilled talent while contributing to local development.

The facility is designed to produce small, medium, and large-scale power transformers for public utilities, renewable energy projects, industrial institutions, transportation infrastructures, and data centers. The site also strengthens export capacity, serving customers in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Tamura Masami, Japan's Ambassador to Ankara, stated that the investment is an important step for Türkiye's energy transformation and regional energy infrastructure.

"Türkiye is undergoing a significant transformation by increasing its renewable energy capacity while simultaneously strengthening its energy transmission infrastructure. We believe that this investment in Dilovası is of great value not only in terms of bringing advanced technologies to Türkiye but also in terms of sharing engineering know-how, supporting local employment, and strengthening Türkiye's position as a regional production hub," he said.

"We are pleased to see that the long-standing strong cooperation between Japan and Türkiye is also evolving into concrete projects in the energy field."

Maxine Ghavi, Hitachi Energy's head of Europe, stated that the investment strengthens Europe's position as a global leader in transformer technology and production.

"Facilities like Dilovası, equipped with advanced capabilities, form a crucial part of Europe's industrial infrastructure that enables grid expansion, electrification, and system resilience across the continent and beyond," Ghavi said.

Yasemin Öztekin, Hitachi Energy Türkiye General Manager, emphasized the importance of the investment, suggesting that the facility "is a testament to our long-term confidence in Türkiye and our strong commitment to contributing to the country's energy and industrial goals."