Home sales in Türkiye surged more than 20% in 2024, compared to a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, even as sales to foreigners dropped and despite tighter financial conditions throughout the year.

The sales climbed 20.6% year-over-year to nearly 1.48 million units, data from Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed.

House sales to foreigners tumbled by 32.1% in 2024 compared to the previous year to 23,781, TurkStat said.

Russians again topped the list of foreign buyers with 4,867 houses purchased last year, ahead of 2,166 buyers from Iran and 1,631 from Ukraine.

House sales jumped 53.4% in December compared to the previous year, to 212,637. That month, the central bank cut its key interest rate by 250 basis points to 47.5%, reversing an 18-month tightening drive.

The data also showed mortgaged sales surged 285.3% in December from a year earlier, but mortgaged sales dropped 10.8% in 2024 as a whole, making up 10.7% of all sales in the year.